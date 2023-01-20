Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Loyola Marymount will head on the road into the McCarthey Athletic Center to take on the West Coast Conference’s best team, nationally ranked No. 6 Gonzaga. The Lions are 13-7 overall this season and the No. 6 team in the conference with a 3-3 record against WCC opponents. This team is averaging 76.2 points per game which is over 10 points fewer than what Gonzaga is averaging at 86.9 points per game. Loyola is only giving up 70.6 points per game. After losing two games in a row, the team bounced back with a win against San Diego 98-84. Cam Shelton leads the team averaging 18.5 points and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field.

