Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Loyola Marymount will head on the road into the McCarthey Athletic Center to take on the West Coast Conference’s best team, nationally ranked No. 6 Gonzaga. The Lions are 13-7 overall this season and the No. 6 team in the conference with a 3-3 record against WCC opponents. This team is averaging 76.2 points per game which is over 10 points fewer than what Gonzaga is averaging at 86.9 points per game. Loyola is only giving up 70.6 points per game. After losing two games in a row, the team bounced back with a win against San Diego 98-84. Cam Shelton leads the team averaging 18.5 points and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 9 pm ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Bulldogs, one of the most consistently ranked teams in the nation, is back to No. 6 on the AP poll.

They have gone 16-3 this season while winning their last 11 games in a row. They lost their three games early in the season to No. 11 Texas, No. 24-at-the=time Purdue and No. 6 Baylor.

Senior Drew Timme has been a commanding force yet again averaging 21.5 points per game on 61% from the field. He also pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game.

