Loyola Gives Up Late Goal, Draws Against Rhode Island on Senior Day

In its annual Senior Day match, the Loyola men’s soccer team (6-2-6, 2-2-3) faced the University of Rhode Island Oct. 22 at Loyola Soccer Park, drawing 1-1. After dominating possession most of the match, the Ramblers conceded a late-game equalizer in their last home match of the season.

Early in the game, Loyola was awarded a free kick near midfield and proceeded to push possession into the Rams’ end. In the third minute, senior midfielder Marc Torrellas dribbled towards the goal but a Rhode Island defender made a sliding tackle to end Loyola’s scoring chance.

Not slowing down, the Ramblers capitalized on a Rhode Island offside call and marched past midfield, using their speed to Rush past Defenders and create a scoring chance. In the 16th minute, senior forward Alex Moskal advanced into the box and passed the ball to Hency, who delivered a shot into the bottom left side of the goal, giving Loyola a 1-0 lead.

Getting fans off their feet, the Ramblers appeared to have scored a pair of goals in the 21st and 29th minute, but the lateral referee called offside on both plays. While Loyola earned several scoring chances, the Rams failed to take a shot all half, losing possession due to the Ramblers’ relentless defense and several misplaced passes.

The first half came to a close with a 1-0 score in favor of Loyola. The half was a tale of two offenses, as the Ramblers took four shots while the Rams failed to record a shot. While its offense fell quiet, Rhode Island played aggressively and was given three yellow cards for unsporting behavior in the half.

Kicking off the second half, the Rams pushed possession into Loyola’s end and earned their first corner kick of the match. However, nothing came of Rhode Island’s scoring chance as Graduate goalkeeper Simon Jillson quickly grabbed the ball off the cross.

Breaking down Loyola’s defense, the Rams rushed down the pitch after a goal kick by goalkeeper Max Hinke, making a string of passes to push possession into the Ramblers’ box. In the 74th minute, Patrick Agyemang delivered a shot into the bottom right side of the goal past Jillson’s diving save attempt to tie the match 1-1.

Loyola attempted to break the tie by passing the ball into Rhode Island’s end, but couldn’t create a threatening chance. In a span of two minutes, the Ramblers took a pair of weak shots towards the center of the goal that slowly rolled into Hinke’s hands.

With less than a minute left to play, Loyola made one last rush into the Rams’ end but didn’t take a shot on goal. As time expired, both teams failed to score a go-ahead goal in the 1-1 draw.

Loyola Head Coach Steve Bode said draws are common in the Atlantic 10 and that he’s focused on his team’s next match.

“The reality is that it is extremely hard to get points in this league,” Bode said. “We’ll look at the results of the rest of the league, the amount of ties that have happened already in this league it happens.”

Up next, the Ramblers are set to travel to New York City to face Fordham University Oct. 29. Kick-off is scheduled for 12 pm and is set to broadcast on ESPN+.

