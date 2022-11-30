Lowndes Academy’s Molly Powell commits to play volleyball for LBW – Lowndes Signal

Lowndes Academy’s Molly Powell commits to play volleyball for LBW Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

1 of 5

Lowndes Academy senior Molly Powell signed a letter-of-intent to join the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College volleyball team in Fall 2023.

Powell is the first Lowndes Academy student to play volleyball with the Saints, and the first Rebel to play volleyball at the Collegiate level.

The commitment is an opportunity Powell said she hopes will expand to include other Rebel players in the future.

“This means the world to me,” Powell said. “To be the first volleyball player from Lowndes [to join the team] is a really big accomplishment for me and my school. I believe this will only continue at Lowndes Academy, and I’m ready to be an LBW Saint.”

According to Lowndes Athletic Director Matt Marshall, Powell has played every sport offered to female students at the school and excelled in cheerleading, basketball, softball, and volleyball. Powell has expressed an interest in playing sports at the college level since her seventh-grade year.

“Ultimately, volleyball grabbed her heart,” Marshall said. “She has never shied away from the biggest moments, and even though she hasn’t always got the final result she wanted; she has never backed down from the pressure of competition.”

Powell said she has played libero, or back row position, throughout her volleyball career and expects to continue in that position at LBW.

Lowndes Academy volleyball Coach Bruna Haney described Powell as the perfect athlete, one who works hard for the team.

“The reason we went to the [Alabama Independent School Association] final championship was because of her defense,” Haney said. “She saved us. She’s very important, and she’s going to be very missed.”

After attending LBW for a summer volleyball camp, the community college was the only opportunity Powell considered.

“I visited LBW in the summer at a camp, and ever since then, I fell in love with the school,” Powell said. “After I got an offer from LBW, I knew that was it.”

Janie Wiggins, volleyball Coach at LBW, said she recognized Powell’s potential and interest in the program during summer camp. When Powell returned for a visit to practice with the team, Wiggins observed Powell’s Improvements and knew she would make a good addition to the Saints.

“I could see a huge improvement from what I saw back in the summer,” said Wiggins. “That showed me she was a coachable kid. She was sold out on the LBW program, and she did a very good job communicating that to me. As a Coach trying to build a program, that means a lot, to bring in those kids who are sold out on what you’re trying to do.”