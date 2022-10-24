Lower Merion girls’ soccer team wins 3rd consecutive Central League title – Mainline Media News

The Lower Merion High School girls’ soccer team, which clinched its third consecutive Central League title Oct. 18, features an impressive group of five Seniors who have been an integral part of the Aces’ success the past four years.

During the last four seasons (as of Oct. 23), the Aces have posted a 60-5-1 record (39-2-1 in the Central League), winning league titles the past three years and placing second in 2019. Lower Merion has been ranked No. 6, 8 and 10 in Pennsylvania over the last four years. (No. 6 in 2020, No. 8 in 2021 and No. 10 in 2022).

Those five senior Aces are three Captains – Elly Slensky, Grace Downey, and Sadie Cohen – plus defender Abby Braslow and midfielder Emma Burke.

Slensky, the Aces’ Most Valuable Player last fall, has started at center midfield for the past four years. She was a first team All-Central League and All-Main Line selection last year, and will play soccer for Boston College next fall.

“Our team looks for Elly to lead us on and off the field,” said Lower Merion girls soccer head Coach Kevin Ries. “She will be the most decorated player in school history.”

Downey, a forward, and Cohen, a center defender, were both second team All-Main Line girls’ soccer selections last fall.

“Grace, Sadie and Elly have been the centerpiece of our team for four years,” said Ries. “We look to them to lead and encourage the team.”

Lower Merion (16-1-1 as of Oct. 23 and Seeded fourth in the District 1 A tournament) has outscored its opponents 65-12, and the Aces’ offense has been led by Downey, freshman Dylan Steinberg, and Emma Barrabee, who have combined for 37 goals.

The Aces’ defense has been airtight, giving up just seven goals in the past 15 games. LM’s defense has been led by center defenders Cohen and sophomore Casey Forman.

“Sadie and Casey both are quick to press out of the back, and possess recovery speed,” said Ries. “They are both great 1v1 Defenders and communicate well with each other. [Seniors] Abby Braslow and Gabby Jarvis, who were starters for us last year, play on the wing and do a great job of getting out of the backline and supporting our midfield. Gabby is great at winning head balls and Abby tackles as hard as any defender to play for Lower Merion. And [goalie] Kate Cantu has played really well for us.”

Cantu, a freshman, has recorded a 0.5 goals against average, and has allowed only three Central League goals all season.

“Alex Dore has also played well in the back for us and is currently coming off an injury,” noted Ries. “We experimented with each defender playing in the middle and at wing defense. We settled into our current line-up several weeks into the season. Injuries also necessitated key players playing out of position.”

The Aces’ midfield is led by Burke, sophomore Caroline Kelly and freshman Alexa Braslow.

“Caroline, Emma and Alexa have done a tremendous job controlling the midfield, and winning 50/50 balls,” said Ries. “They play great balls into the front third and help break the other team’s backline. They work really well together and always find the next pass. Kylee Gust has also helped in the midfield by coming off the bench to play meaningful minutes.”

The Aces received a Blow three weeks ago when Slensky Tore her ACL in a Central League contest. But the team has been resilient, and in its last 15 games (as of Oct. 23) has posted a 14-0-1 record.

Ries said, “After Elly’s injury, the team has rallied around one another. Everyone has stepped up their play and contributed on the field. We still had the same goals and the team fought hard to achieve them. The first goal was to win the league and that was accomplished this week with a 4-0 win over Strath Haven.”