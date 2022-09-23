Lower Hudson Valley’s leading scorers Entering Sept. 23

We’re almost a month into the regular season and there have been more than 900 goals scored across the Lower Hudson Valley. Here are the most productive scorers and point producers in the region for girls soccer.

Statistics are compiled by game reports sent by coaches each night.

Lower Hudson Valley girls soccer leading scorers

Statistics updated Entering Sept. 23 (goals-assists-total)

Lena Johnsen, Hen Hud 18-11-29

Julianna Vano, Yorktown 7-25-18

Liv Johnsen, Hen Hud 15-10-25

Julia Arbelaez, Somers 11-14-25

Ava Giudice, Somers 11-6-17

Peyton Kangas, Ketcham 2-14-16

Grace Burns, Albertus Magnus, 13-3-16

Alexa Buxbaum, Clarkstown North 10-5-15

Cassie Pelosi, North Salem 11-4-15

Brooke Matarazzo, Tuckahoe 9-4-13

Ava Jordan, John Jay-East Fishkill 10-3-13

Amelia Dougherty, Byram Hills 11-2-13

Emily Ward, Yorktown 2-10-12

Alana Goldsmith, Nanuet 8-4-12

Ella Bordwell, Tuckahoe 4-8-12

Abby Daly, Nanuet 5-6-11

Tiana Righetti, Somers 4-7-11

Maddy Walsh, Rye 7-4-11

Sofia Miller, Harrison 7-4-11

Micaela Ross, Hastings 6-4-10

Gabby Chan, Albertus Magnus 6-4-10

Skye Spencer, Rye Neck 5-5-10

Gianna Gildard, Tuckahoe 6-4-10

Gabriella Petriello, Hackley 7-3-10

Welyn Waterhouse, Hackley 6-4-10

Eva Valencic, Eastchester 5-5-10

Ava Cefaloni, Harrison 6-3-9

Jess Beck, Pleasantville 7-2-9

Kaitlyn Judge, Yorktown 3-6-9

Angie Medina, Rye Neck 7-2-9

Ava Fagin, Brewster 7-2-9

Jessie Maraia, Clarkstown South 9-0-9

Gillian Alessi, North Rockland 5-4-9

Miya Frank, Hastings 3-5-8

Niki DeNardo, Irvington 4-4-8

Maddie Slogoff, John Jay-Cross River 5-3-8

Fiona Kelleher, Mahopac 4-4-8

Piper Klammer, Mahopac 5-3-8

Ramsey Edson, Horace Greeley 7-1-8

Amanda Bialek, Clarkstown North 4-4-8

Olivia Lee, Scarsdale 6-2-8

Lindsay Gill, Somers 6-2-8

Sammi Caivano, Clarkstown North, 2-5-7

Isabel DiPrima, Albertus Magnus 3-4-7

Kiely Morley, Hen Hud 6-1-7

Grace Hahn, Lakeland 7-0-7

Giana Piscopiello, North Rockland 5-2-7

Deanna Lage, Lakeland 3-4-7

Ava Makaron, Briarcliff 5-2-7

Julia DeRose, Brewster 3-4-7

Bowyn Brown, Rye 1-6-7

Gabi Chioccola, Briarcliff 6-1-7

Rebecca Nicholas, Pelham 5-2-7

Emily Ferrara, Eastchester 5-2-7

