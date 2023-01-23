Lower East Side Arts and Events

A few upcoming events that caught our eye this week:

“The Village! A Disco Daydream” Returns to Dixon Place for a monthlong run in February after a sold out premier last fall. Set in New York City in 1979, the show features a “colorful collage of characters drink, drug, dream, and dish about love, life, death and taxis, and, of course, break out into disco dance numbers. The show is a valentine to fashion, fantasy, fun, New York City and Donna Summer.”

The new play “How To Live,” written by Mindy Pfeffer, premieres next week at The Theater at the 14th Street Y. Inspired by actual events that took place in Lvov, Poland, in 1941, the idea for the show came in 2011 when Pfeffer was in Poland teaching and performing Puppetry and theater. While in Krakow, she visited the Old Jewish Cemetery and saw psychiatrist Maria Pfeffer Orwid’s grave. The limited run is part of the 14th Street Y’s LABA Program (A Laboratory for Jewish Culture).

P&T Knitwear Books, Cafe and Podcast Studio (180 Orchard St.) has a slew of upcoming book readings, talks and Q&A’s in their communal events space with amphitheater-style seating. Most of them are free. You can find their calendar here.

Check out our Lower East Side Events Calendar for more neighborhood activities and add yours HERE.