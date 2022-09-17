Lowell volleyball team opens Riddick Athletic center

LOWELL – There’s no place like home for Madison Sao and Socheata Thaep.

The Red Raiders Seniors were part of Lowell High history Friday as the girls volleyball team opened the brand-new Raymond E. Riddick Athletic Center with a gutsy effort in a 3-0 Merrimack Valley Conference loss to Chelmsford.

Despite the regular season setback, the co-captains liked what they saw from both the venue and the team.

“It feels great,” said Sao, a setter. “I like the experience we’ve had in this gym so far, especially with what we had last year. It’s a whole new upgrade.”

Thaep agreed.

“This one is way better,” said Thaep. “More space. The lighting is good, too. You can adjust it. This gym is way more welcoming. It feels really good to be the first ones to play here.”

Holding court in the newly-christened John F. Abraham, Jr. Gymnasium, on the Ramon Rivera basketball court, the pair led a spirited Raiders team against a Talented Chelmsford club that came to play. After going toe-to-toe with his opponent, dropping the first two sets 25-22, 27-25, Lowell seemed to run out of gas, bowing out 25-12 in the deciding match.

“It was very exciting to be in the new facilities and getting things going,” said Lowell Coach Marina O’Brien. “Obviously we would have liked to have a win, but the JV and freshman teams have a chance at it (later tonight). The Seniors are happy they get to be here for their last season. It’s been a few years, and we’ve been waiting for it.”

Sporting a nifty new car smell, the state-of-the-art facility is still a work in progress. According to Lowell Athletic director Dave Lezenski, the bleachers are still under construction. The right-side stands are slated to be completed at the end of September, with the left-side addition still to be determined. As for Friday’s opener, fans sat in chairs end zone style six rows deep, showing their support for both schools, while witnessing a little bit of Lowell High history.

“A place like this puts the teams closer together,” said Sao. “We’ll be bragging about this place.”

It was a stark contrast to its old home venue, the Riddick Field House. Named in Honor of legendary LHS football Coach Ray Riddick, the venue was dedicated 41 years ago, and considered the latest in sports design, technology and equipment at the time.

The basketball floor is named in honor of Ramon “Chung” Rivera, who played for the Red Raiders in the 1980s. The 6-foot-5 player dominated the LHS basketball record books. A Graduate in the Class of 1985, Rivera was a four-year varsity player for the Red Raiders. The gym complex, which includes a volleyball court, long-jump pit, track-and-field Lanes and batting cages, is named for John F. Abraham Jr., a Lowell High senior who tragically died in a car accident coming home from hockey practice.

“This is pretty special,” said Lezenski. “Our kids never believed it could happen. Our kids deserve this. This a special, special afternoon.”

Even the opposition was impressed.

“It’s weird to play in such a big area,” said Chelmsford Coach Edgar Valdez. “The girls had to make an adjustment. In Chelmsford our ceiling is so low, but this is a beautiful facility. It’s great to play the first one here.”

Chelmsford Captain Emma Taylor led the Lions with six kills, nine digs and six aces.

“It was cool,” said Taylor. “The place is really nice, it’s still obviously under construction a bit, but it’s a nice gym and it really looks good. It was fun to play in.”

When it comes to the new venue, Sao and Thaep both agree what they like best.

“Air conditioning,” the pair exclaimed.

A cool addition to a first-class venue.