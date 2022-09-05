Low turnout for handball referring workshop

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Only 11 people attended the handball Refereeing level-one workshop which was facilitated by the National Chairperson of the Playing Rules and Referees Commission (PRC) at Northlea High School in Bulawayo.

The workshop, which was held from 26 to 28 August, saw a low turnout which was not what the organizers had expected

Speaking to Chronicle Sports, Bulawayo Handball Association Chairperson, Taurai Ngwenya said they were expecting a minimum of 15 attendants.

“Only 11 participants attended the workshop although our minimum target was 15, we had to go ahead with the workshop as advised by the Zimbabwe Handball Federation,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said everything went well as was expected and hopes the participants will use the skills and knowledge gained from the workshop for the betterment of the sport in the country.

“People can only get to understand the game better if they know the rules of the game,” he said.

The workshop was the second one this year after the Zimbabwe Handball Federation earlier organized a national level-two Refereeing course which was also hosted in Bulawayo.

Participants will get certificates which are being processed by the Zimbabwe Handball Federation in Harare and they will now be eligible to officiate handball matches up to national level, depending on their competence.

According to Ngwenya, there have been disappointing situations in the past where they have had unqualified referees taking charge of national games which are meant to be the foundation of the sport.

“We currently have a situation whereby we have unqualified people officiating at NASH and NAPH levels, of which that is supposed to be our foundation,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya added: “We need to have a strong foundation for a better future.”