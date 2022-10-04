‘Love This So Much’: Golf World Reacts to Priceless Picture of Rory McIlroy With His Father

Rory McIlroy shares a close bond with his father. His first coach, who taught him the fundamentals of the game, Gerry McIlroy, was a skilled golfer in his time and had a decent handicap during his playing days. The 4-time Major Champion showed his Gratitude to his father, which was recently seen during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championships.

After a tied-fourth place finish at the recently concluded Dunhill Links Championships, McIlroy took a walk with his father on the 18th hole (Tom Morris) on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Rory McIlroy’s iconic picture with his father at St. Andrews

The picture was tweeted by celebrated Golf photography Ambassador David Cannon. The experienced photographer tweeted the picture of the father-son duo and expressed his admiration for the pair.

“One of the nicest features of the @dunhilllinks is that top players can get to play with their fathers or mothers – love this photograph of @McIlroyRory walking down 18 on The Old Course at St Andrews. Name me a better walk in golf? @GettySport,” the tweet read.

The shot was taken at the picturesque hole at St. Andrews on the backdrop of the historical structure at The Royal and Ancient clubhouse. Rory sported his usual cap and Nike apparel in arms with his father, who wore a balaclava, presumably to counter the cold weather.

The picture thus sent netizens into a frenzy, with fans posting other iconic pictures of golfers with their parents at the same venue.

McIlroy senior’s unwavering faith in son Rory

From a tender age, Rory McIlroy exhibited a glimpse of his talents in the local golfing circuits. He once broke the course record of 61 at the Dunluce links of the Royal Portrush Golf Club at 16. While the world knows Michael Bannon as Rory’s first coach, it was his father who first handed the Prodigy his first golf club.

Golf – European Tour – BMW PGA Championship – Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain – September 8, 2022 Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Having coached his son from a young age, Gerry Mcllroy brought along his son to the Holywood Golf Club regularly. Rory practiced on the range and even became a member of the club, the youngest to do so.

His father had a lot of faith in Rory’s destiny. One may say that his faith paid off well. After all, Rory McIlroy because an accomplished golfer.

