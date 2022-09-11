“Love The Diversity”: Fans Go Berserk As NBA Stars Russell Westbrook and Jayson Tatum Link Up with Millionaire Rappers

The world of entertainment and music goes hand in hand with the NBA. Stars like Drake and Jay-Z regularly attend NBA games and NBA stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been featured in music videos. Recently, Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook, and others were seen with Drake.

During an event in the Nike Headquarters, some of the biggest names in the world of music and the NBA were present. Drake and Travis Scott were the highlights of the event. They shared the stage with Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony. NBA fans on Twitter certainly enjoyed this crossover between some of the biggest stars of the NBA and the music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react as NBA stars link up with Millionaire rappers for a Nike event

Nike recently celebrated its annual Nike Maxim Award Show. Some of the biggest names in the world showed up for the event much to the amazement of fans.

For instance, Millionaire rappers Drake and Travis Scott attended the event. This is not all. Some of the best basketball players like Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony were also present during the extravaganza.

Fans on Twitter were particularly elated to see their favorite stars in the same event. Here are some of the best reactions.

Amidst all the hype, fans were quick to notice Carmelo Anthony and Jayson Tatum in the same frame. Anthony is currently a free agent and there had been some talk of the Celtics being interested in him. However, recent reports on the former Los Angeles Lakers star suggest that the Celtics are not interested in signing him.

Apr 13, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball while defended by Portland Trail Blazers power forward Carmelo Anthony (00) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly enough, during the Nike event, Drake and Melo shared a light-hearted moment. The rapper challenged Melo to a three-point contest which did not end well for Drake.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unsurprisingly, Carmelo Anthony was the winner of the competition between himself and Drake. All the while, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook looked on while having a big smile on his face.

WATCH THIS STORY: How Has Stephen Curry Progressed On NBA 2K Over The Years? 2k23 Rating & More

What are your expectations for the 2022-23 NBA season? Let us know in the comments down below.