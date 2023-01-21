Love of golf drives exec’s career path | News, Sports, Jobs

Jack Damioli, a Brookfield native, got interested in a career in the luxury resort business as a 10-year-old working as a golf caddy at Yankee Run Golf Course.

Damioli graduated from Brookfield High School in 1977. He went on to attend Youngstown State University from 1977 to 1979 and then transferred to Ohio University, where he graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreational management and a Master of Science degree in sports administration in 1983.

A longtime and avid golfer, Damioli’s passion for golf started when he began working at the Yankee Run Golf Course as a 10-year-old, which later led him to a career in the luxury resort business. He lettered for three years on the Brookfield High golf team, was Captain his senior year and went on to be a member of the YSU golf team from 1978 to 1979. He taught golf physical education classes at Ohio University from 1981 to 1982.

He was inducted into the Brookfield Local Schools Alumni Hall of Fame in 2020, but the official ceremony did not take place until last year because of the pandemic.

Damioli began his hotel career in the spring of 1983 as the bag room manager in the golf department at The Greenbrier in Sulfur Springs, W.Va. During his 23-year career at The Greenbrier, he worked in practically every operational department and was the general manager of the resort from 2000 to 2006. The Greenbrier was an 800-room, full service, luxury resort, encompassing 6,500 Acres with comprehensive conference meeting space, dining and recreational facilities.

From 2006 to 2013, Damioli was the president and general manager of The Gasparilla Inn & Club in Boca Grande, Florida. This 160-room, full service, boutique luxury resort is located in the barrier islands of Southwest Florida, offering a full array of dining and recreational facilities, including a full-service marina. During his tenure at the resort, he led a team in the rebirth of the historic property physically, financially and from a service perspective.

In January 2014, Damioli joined The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., as vice president and managing director. In March 2015, he became the seventh president of The Broadmoor and its related businesses, which include The Ranch at Emerald Valley, Cloud Camp, Fly Fishing Camp, Seven Falls, The Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway and The Broadmoor Development Company.

Damioli is a member of the board of directors of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, as well as a member of the Resort Executive Committee. He also is a member of the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association, Colorado Thirty Group, Air Force Academy Foundation and a board member of the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and The Broadmoor World Arena. Damioli received the Hotelier of the Year award from the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association in 2018.

Over the years, Damioli was president of the Southern Innkeepers Association in 2005 and 2006, and a member of the Young Presidents Organization from 2002 to 2006. During his Hospitality career in West Virginia, Florida and, now, Colorado, he also has served on many local Civic and nonprofit boards.

Of the various organizations and projects Damioli has been involved with during his career, he said none have been more impactful or personally meaningful than the food Rescue program The Broadmoor recently implemented with the local Hospitality community in Colorado Springs.

Damioli and his wife, Rachel, met at Ohio University and have been married for 37 years. They live in Colorado Springs and have two daughters, Deanna, 28, and Elizabeth, 25, who both live and work in Colorado. He said he still enjoys playing golf as much as he can, as well as exploring the many miles of hiking trails and natural beauty Colorado has to offer.

To suggest a Saturday profile, contact Features Editor Burton Cole at [email protected] or Metro Editor Marly Reichert at [email protected]