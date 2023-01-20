Love It Or Hate It: Renovations to Quivira Golf Club Will Spark Debate

Half a decade ago, Scottie Scheffler was a senior at the University of Texas earning a finance degree. Now, he’s the No. 2-ranked player in the world and the Defending Masters champion. Needless to say, in golf, a lot can happen in five years.

As it turns out, plenty can change at one of the world’s premier resort courses, too.

Five years ago, Quivira Golf Club, one of Golf Digest’s Top 100 courses in the world, was undergoing a minor renovation to one of its cliffside holes. Since then, a number of additional modifications have been made to the bucket-list course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico—some positive, some unavoidable and some that will spark debate among course architecture enthusiasts, as well as those who are fortunate enough to play the course.

