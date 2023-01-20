Love hitting balls on the range? Watch out for this common golf injury Instruction

Part of that protection comes from being a smarter golfer and the rest can be addressed in the gym. First, the golf. Check with your local pro to be sure the circumference of your golf grips matches the size of your hands. Also adjust your grip, says legendary golf instructor David Leadbetter, by letting it rest more in your fingers than in the palm, which allows it to properly hinge and release without as much stress on the joint. Leadbetter also says to check your divots. Thin is better than thick, despite what you see on the PGA Tour.