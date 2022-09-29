Louisville’s South End is an arts desert, but not for lack of interest

Louisville’s South End is an arts desert, but not for lack of interest

One thing we heard again and again while working in the South Central Regional Library as part of our mobile Newsroom is that the South End of Jefferson County is an arts desert. The library’s September’s artist in residency, Sharon Ramick agrees. She says, “If you want art you have to go downtown or go out east.”

The Collider Artist in Residency program is one way the Louisville Free Public Library is trying to bring more opportunity for the arts further out into the South End of the county, which aligns with Ramick’s goal. She grew up near Churchill Downs and lives in Valley Station now. “I’ve always been in the South End so I want to bring art to those folks.”

Ramick works in clay – not on a potter’s wheel but by hand-building. She anchored one undulating piece of clay to another flat piece while we talked. Her spray of magenta hair is a bright contradiction to the gray of her raw material. If you ask Ramick, “It’s all about fun – playing in the mud like kids.”

Some people Ramick talks to see the arts as something for the rich to enjoy instead of as part of our Everyday lives. “Art is on our billboards and signs,” Ramick wants to remind folks, “it’s everywhere.” Many don’t recognize that the arts are for them. Blue-collar workers who assume her art classes won’t interest them say, “oh, I’m not artistic.” Ramick likes to hand them a piece of clay or a paintbrush and watch it spark something.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button