Louisville’s South End is an arts desert, but not for lack of interest

One thing we heard again and again while working in the South Central Regional Library as part of our mobile Newsroom is that the South End of Jefferson County is an arts desert. The library’s September’s artist in residency, Sharon Ramick agrees. She says, “If you want art you have to go downtown or go out east.”

The Collider Artist in Residency program is one way the Louisville Free Public Library is trying to bring more opportunity for the arts further out into the South End of the county, which aligns with Ramick’s goal. She grew up near Churchill Downs and lives in Valley Station now. “I’ve always been in the South End so I want to bring art to those folks.”

Ramick works in clay – not on a potter’s wheel but by hand-building. She anchored one undulating piece of clay to another flat piece while we talked. Her spray of magenta hair is a bright contradiction to the gray of her raw material. If you ask Ramick, “It’s all about fun – playing in the mud like kids.”

Some people Ramick talks to see the arts as something for the rich to enjoy instead of as part of our Everyday lives. “Art is on our billboards and signs,” Ramick wants to remind folks, “it’s everywhere.” Many don’t recognize that the arts are for them. Blue-collar workers who assume her art classes won’t interest them say, “oh, I’m not artistic.” Ramick likes to hand them a piece of clay or a paintbrush and watch it spark something.

Maybe she’s able to draw that out in others because that’s how it happened in her own life. Ramick grew up with a mom who was a ceramic hobbyist. The kind of ceramics that are mold poured to paint. Ramick’s childhood chore was to dust and she remembers swearing off ceramics for life because of it. Going so far as to vow to eat from paper plates so she could avoid the loathsome existence of ceramics when she grew up.

Then in college she needed an elective course, saw ceramics as an offering and assumed it would be an easy A. But when she got to class they didn’t hand her a pre-molded item to paint like she saw her mom enjoy but instead they handed her a hunk of wet clay for her to transform into whatever she wanted.

“I fell in love with it and here I am,” she says.

A new artist rotates into the library’s studio space monthly with a commitment to the community of 10 hours a week working onsite and three workshops offered to library patrons. It is a paid residency. Artists earn $800 for their time and workshops in at the library with additional funds available for program supplies. All art forms are welcome. October will bring a Writer and puppeteer, November a Comedian and a fiber artist will finish out the year in December.

Ramick’s three classes she offered at the library as part of her Residency filled up overnight with a wait list. The South End may be an arts desert, but it’s one that is also craving access.

Applications for the 2023 program are accepted through Friday, September 30.

