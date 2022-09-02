Louisville Women’s Basketball’s 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule Announced

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Coming off the program’s fourth trip to the Final Four last season, the Louisville Women’s basketball team has announced the non-conference slate for the 2022-23 season Friday morning. The Cardinals will battle some of the toughest teams in the country during their 13 game non-conference schedule as they prepare for ACC play.

The Cardinals will open the season at home on Monday, November 7 when they take on Cincinnati at the KFC Yum! Center. The quick two-game homestand will finish up with IUPUI on Thursday, November 10. The Jaguars won the Horizon League regular season and tournament Championship back in 2021-22 to earn a berth as a 13-seed to the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville hits the road for the first time to take on Belmont on Sunday, November 13. The Bruins were the OVC Tournament Champions last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after upsetting No. 5 seed Oregon in the first round.

The Cards will be off to the Bahamas following their game against Belmont. Louisville will play three games from Nov. 19-21 at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament that includes Tennessee, UCLA, Rutgers, Gonzaga, South Dakota State, Texas and Marquette. Three of the teams made it to the second round and beyond in the NCAA Tournament last season, while five total teams had 20 wins or more. The Cardinals defeated Gonzaga (second round) and Tennessee (Sweet Sixteen) in the NCAA Tournament last season while South Dakota State was the WNIT Champions.

Three of the next four games for the Cardinals will be at home as they come back to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, November 25, to take on Longwood. The Racers were an NCAA Tournament team last season and defeated Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four.

The Big 10/ACC Challenge is next and the Cardinals will take on Ohio State at home on Wednesday, November 30. The Buckeyes advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 2 seed Texas.

A quick weekend trip to Murfreesboro, Tennessee is on deck as the Cardinals battle Middle Tennessee State on Sunday, December 4. The Racers won 27 games last season and made it to the WNIT Semifinals before falling to runner-up Seton Hall.

The final home game of the non-conference slate pits the Cardinals against SIU-Edwardsville on Tuesday, December 6.

A three-game road swing will conclude the non-conference portion of the schedule and the Battle for the Bluegrass is up first as the Cards take on Kentucky on Sunday, December 11, in Lexington.

The Cardinals will be back in Louisville but for a road contest on Wednesday, December 14, as they take on Bellarmine at Freedom Hall. The final non-conference game will be up in Chicago on Wednesday, December 21, as Louisville takes on DePaul.

The ACC portion of the Cardinals schedule will be released later this month.

(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: Matt Krohn – USA TODAY Sports)

Scroll to Continue

You can follow the Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook – @LouisvilleReport

Twitter – @UofLReport

Instagram – @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic is Twitter