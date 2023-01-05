Louisville Women’s basketball vs Georgia Tech: How to watch, stream

Louisville’s Women’s basketball team has shown steady improvement when it comes to consistency as the season has progressed. Still, head coach Jeff Walz wants more from his team, which has a high upside when clicking.

Walz said this year’s squad has been more of a puzzle than any of his past 15 teams as the Cardinals search for lineups and rotations that can help in the search for more consistency.

“Like I tell them, I need a few of them to start to separate themselves even more,” Walz said. “Make it more difficult for me to take you out of a game, to put you in a game because right now I’ve got like four or five that one night it’s your night. The next night, it’s your night. It’s mine. I need more consistency. I need about four of them, where every night I know what that box score sheet is gonna look like.”

