Louisville Women’s basketball vs. Belmont: Live updates, score

The Louisville Cardinals Women’s basketball team has been busy to start the 2022-23 season.

Sunday will mark the third game in seven days since the season began. The No. 7 Cardinals are 2-0 in two non-conference games. And up next is a Belmont University side that’s fresh in comparison, 1-0 after a 56-54 win over Chattanooga.

Can dynamic junior Hailey Van Lith, head Coach Jeff Walz and the Cards make it 3-0 before a three-game tournament in the tropics?

How to watch Louisville Women’s basketball vs. Belmont on TV, live stream

Game time: 5 pm ET, Sunday, Nov. 13

Location: Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+, no television broadcast

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio broadcast: Listen to 93.9 FM/970 AM

U of L Women’s basketball vs. Belmont: Live score updates

