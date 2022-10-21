Louisville Women’s basketball hosting seven recruits at Louisville Live

University of Louisville Women’s basketball Coach Jeff Walz and his staff are using Louisville Live as a major recruiting tool.

The Cardinals will host three prospects on official visits and are expected to have at least four other prospects, including two of the top youngsters in the country, at the event on Unofficial visits. Louisville Live is set for Friday night and it will be the fourth annual outdoor event to kick off the season with this year’s event at Louisville Slugger Field.

“I am so excited for (Louisville Live),” Walz said last week at ACC Media Day. “It’s big for recruiting. We’ll have some people in and it will be exciting.

“We’re excited to let the fans meet the new faces on our team and for the recruits to see our fans.”

The three official visitors at Louisville this weekend will be Cincinnati guard Sole Williams, who committed to Louisville in early April, Florida forward Chloe Kitts, and South Carolina guard Milaysia Fulwiley. All three prospects are in the Class of 2023.

The 5-foot-9 Williams is ranked as the No. 51 prospect in the ’23 class by ESPN and had more than 40 Scholarship offers when she committed to U of L. As a junior, Williams averaged 23.2 points a game for Princeton and was named first-team All-Ohio by the Associated Press.

Williams was the top scorer in the Greater Miami Conference last season and was the league Player of the Year. Williams was also first in the conference in shooting at 53 percent, steals at 3.6 a game, and assists at 3.8 a game. Princeton went 24-1 and lost in the Division I regional semifinals.

The 6-foot-3 Kitts is a forward from Florida and in July named her top six, and Louisville was included with Duke, NC State, Stanford, Arizona, and Oklahoma. She has been one of the top targets for Walz and his staff since last spring.

With more than 40 Scholarship offers on the table, Kitts made a visit to U of L last November. She is the No. 4 player in the ProspectNations.com rankings, while she checks in at No. 14 in the Just Women’s Sports rankings, and No. 16 by ESPN.

Kitts had played the past two seasons at nationally-ranked DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla., but she transferred to Orlando, Fla., Faith Christian for her senior season. Her father is the athletic director at Faith Christian. She averaged 18.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 21 games last season.

In June, Kitts won a gold medal with Team USA as a member of the Women’s U18 National Team that won the Americas Championships.

The 5-foot-8 Fulwiley attends Keenan High School in Columbia, SC, and narrowed her list to U of L, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Miami, and Florida. She is ranked as the No. 13 player in the ESPN rankings and checks in at No. 9 in the ProspectNations.com rankings.

Fulwiley has been one of the best players in South Carolina for a number of years, earning her first offer from Ole Miss as a seventh grader. She averaged 29.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 4.6 steals last season and went over 2,000 points for her career.

The three official visits are not the only prospects visiting for Louisville Live. The Cardinals are also expected to host four other prospects on unofficial visits, including Mercy’s Leah Macy, Sacred Heart’s ZaKiyah Johnson and Reagan Bender, and Natalie Kussow from Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-2 Macy is considered the No. 17 player in the ESPN rankings for the Class of 2025. She averaged 20.1 points and 12.3 rebounds a game as a freshman last season at Mercy when she shot 62.3 percent from the field. Macy has more than two dozen Scholarship offers, including U of L, Kentucky, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

The 5-foot-11 Johnson was named Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Sacred Heart to a state championship last season as a freshman. She averaged 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds and shot 51.1 percent from the field and also has more than two dozen offers, including U of LKentucky, Baylor, LSU, South Carolina, and UConn.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 2 player in the ’25 class by ESPN.

Bender has been a starter on Sacred Heart’s back-to-back state championship teams. She averaged 11.4 points and shot 47 percent from the field last season.

Kussow is a Class of 2026 prospect from Milwaukee.