Louisville Women’s basketball falls to South Dakota State

For a third straight time in the Battle 4 Atlantis, No. 10 Louisville found itself down.

South Dakota State took advantage of key defensive rebounds and missed Cardinal shots to control the momentum for most of the game. Much like in U of L’s other games, though, the team tried to fight back. This time, though, they couldn’t get the job done.

South Dakota State was up by as many as 17 in the third quarter, a lead too difficult for Louisville to erase as the team fell to the Jackrabbits 65-55 Monday in the Bahamas. The Cardinals (4-2) finish in sixth place in the tournament.

They return home Friday to play Longwood at noon Friday.

“We’ll get home late Tonight here and we’ll have Tomorrow off and then we’re gonna have to get back to work,” U of L Coach Jeff Walz said. “We’re gonna find out real quick who wants to be a player.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button