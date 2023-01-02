Louisville Women’s basketball falls at Duke: Takeaways from ACC loss

Louisville Women’s basketball falls at Duke: Takeaways from ACC loss

The game within Louisville’s game at Duke Sunday was Hailey Van Lith against Elizabeth Balogun.

Anytime either of their teams needed points, Van Lith was there to provide a bucket for the Cardinals, as was Balogun for the Blue Devils. But Balogun’s team finished on top behind her double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds and a disruptive Duke defense that helped beat Louisville 63-56 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The Duke win marked the first over Louisville for third-year head Coach Kara Lawson and the first time the Cardinals have lost to the Blue Devils since 2017.

Van Lith had a game-high 23 points to go along with four rebounds. The junior went scoreless in the first quarter but hit her first shot five minutes into the second quarter and never looked back.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button