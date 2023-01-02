Louisville Women’s basketball falls at Duke: Takeaways from ACC loss

The game within Louisville’s game at Duke Sunday was Hailey Van Lith against Elizabeth Balogun.

Anytime either of their teams needed points, Van Lith was there to provide a bucket for the Cardinals, as was Balogun for the Blue Devils. But Balogun’s team finished on top behind her double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds and a disruptive Duke defense that helped beat Louisville 63-56 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The Duke win marked the first over Louisville for third-year head Coach Kara Lawson and the first time the Cardinals have lost to the Blue Devils since 2017.

Van Lith had a game-high 23 points to go along with four rebounds. The junior went scoreless in the first quarter but hit her first shot five minutes into the second quarter and never looked back.

The Cardinals got off to a slow start and were down by as many as 14 late in the second quarter. The team played a stronger second half and outscored the Blue Devils 32-31 in the final two quarters but could not overcome the early deficit.

Louisville (11-5, 2-1 ACC) returns home to play Georgia Tech at 8 pm Thursday.

One final push

Van Lith wasn’t going away quietly. With the game on the line, she scored nine of her 23 points in the fourth quarter. The junior notched seven points in one minute to narrow Duke’s deficit, 59-56, with 42 seconds remaining in the game.

Van Lith banked in a shot at the 1:42 mark of the final frame to pull within 59-51. She then used an outlet pass from Morgan Jones to knock in a 3-pointer. Van Lith’s final points came after cashing in on a steal from Chrislyn Carr to make it a three-point game. She missed her next three shots, all from long distance, with Duke coming up with two defensive rebounds and putting the game away with four made free throws.

(Almost) breaking through

Louisville’s offense started off stagnant thanks, in part, to a Duke defense that, Entering Sunday’s game, was holding its opponents to an ACC-leading 49.85 points per game. The Cardinals struggled to score to start the game, going 2-for-9 over the first few minutes.

Following a 3-pointer from Duke guard Celeste Taylor to give the Blue Devils a 25-13 lead at the 5:39 mark in the second quarter, the Cardinals found an offensive rhythm. The key was Van Lith, who switched from midrange Jumpers to driving to the basket and capitalized with eight points and an assist over the final five minutes, helping the Cardinals to cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 32-24 at the half.

Duke started honing in on Van Lith, who’s the second-leading scorer in the ACC with 20.0 points per game, but the U of L found others to add to the team’s scoring.

During the fourth quarter, the Cardinals were down 49-44 with 6:26 to go in the game when Josie Williams knocked in a basket. Despite giving up a steal-turned-points to Taylor, forward Olivia Cochran answered with a 3-pointer off an assist from guard Mykasa Robinson to pull the Cardinals within two, 51-49.

Duke responded, however, with an 8-0 run that shut the door on Louisville’s comeback bid.

Losing the ball

Louisville entered Sunday’s contest averaging 15.8 turnovers per game. At the end of the first half against the Blue Devils, the Cardinals had 12. Seven of those turnovers came in the second quarter, which Duke converted into six points.

Part of U of L’s struggle to take care of the ball was due to Duke’s defense. Near the end of the first quarter, the Blue Devils’ full-court press trapped Mykasa Robinson following the inbounds pass. Robinson’s attempt to throw the ball over the outstretched hands of the Duke Defenders went awry when Jordyn Oliver came up with the ball and banked in the layup for the Blue Devils’ 15-9 lead.

The Cardinals then had three turnovers in the first three minutes of the second quarter, which Duke used to build a 22-13 lead. The Squad settled in and took better care of the ball in the final three minutes and only had one turnover during the final stretch of the half.

Louisville ended the game with 17 turnovers to Duke’s 11.

