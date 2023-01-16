Louisville Women’s Basketball Earns Bounce Back Win at Florida State

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The RV/RV University of Louisville Women’s basketball team had another game that came down to the final minutes, but the Cards came out on top, 82-75, against Florida State (16-4, 5-2) at the Donald L. Tucker Center Sunday afternoon. The Cards (14-6, 5-2) used a 31-point fourth quarter to erase a six-point deficit as they shot 13-of-18 (72.2%) from the field in the final quarter.

