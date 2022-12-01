Louisville Women’s basketball collapses vs No. 4 Ohio State

Louisville Women’s basketball Coach Jeff Walz doesn’t have a starting lineup set in stone.

The No. 18 Cardinals’ starters are dependent on the opponent and what works best Defending that team. U of L opted for a smaller lineup of Chrislyn Carr, Mykasa Robinson, Hailey Van Lith, Morgan Jones and Olivia Cochran against fourth-ranked Ohio State on Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. For a while it paid off, with the Cardinals going up by as many as 14 during the second quarter.

Too many turnovers and missed opportunities cost the Cardinals, however, as undefeated OSU took the 96-77 win over the Cardinals in the final Big 10/ACC Challenge. It’s the team’s worst loss since a 68-48 loss to UConn on March 3, 2014.

Louisville (6-2) hits the road to take on Middle Tennessee at 5 pm Sunday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Here are three takeaways from the Cardinals’ dominant performance:

Hailey Van Lith Returns

U of L's Hailey Van Lith (10) shoots against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon (4) during their game at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. is Nov. 30, 2022.

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith made her return to the court after sitting out against Longwood with an undisclosed injury. Her first shot Wednesday night came at the 6:39 mark of the first quarter and ended in a three-point play as she was fouled on the attempt, putting the Cardinals up 9-3.

Van Lith led the team with 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists for her second double-double of the year. Four of those points came late in the opening frame after OSU had narrowed the Cardinals’ lead to 15-14. Van Lith started with a layup then nailed two free throws at the 2:12 mark to create a 19-14 separation.

