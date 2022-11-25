Louisville Women’s basketball beats Longwood without Hailey Van Lith

Well. 10 Louisville Women’s basketball seemed to answer head Coach Jeff Walz’s call Friday afternoon.

After an up-and-down Battle 4 Atlantis in which they went 1-2, the Cardinals’ intensity produced a high-scoring offense against Longwood (1-4). Despite missing guard Hailey Van Lith, Olivia Cochran had her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds en route to U of L’s 100-37 win over the Lancers at the KFC Yum! Center.

“It was really nice for us to see the ball go in because I think with the way Ohio State’s going to get up and down the floor and try to press, we’re going to have to jump stop in that paint,” Walz said . “If they collapse, we have to kick and make shots.”

Van Lith was out with an undisclosed injury and had previously started in the other six games for the Cardinals, contributing 21.2 points per outing. Graduate guard Mykasa Robinson started in her place and recorded three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes played against the Lancers.

“Hailey she’s such a great scorer,” Cochran said. “I feel like we depend on her to score all the points, so for us, it’s taking pressure off her for us to get in our defined roles to help this team get where we need to be.”

Louisville (5-2) will have a long break before hosting No. 4 Ohio State at 7:30 pm Wednesday. It’ll be the team’s second top-10 matchup in the last two weeks after the Cardinals downed Texas, then ranked No. 3, 71-63 during the Battle 4 Atlantis. Walz said Van Lith will be back for the game and was held out to get a few more days of rest after a rigorous tournament where she averaged 41.3 points per game.

Here are three key numbers from Louisville’s win over Longwood:

35 – Despite missing Van Lith following a competitive Battle 4 Atlantis schedule, the Cardinals came out firing Friday afternoon. The team shot 83% from 3-point range and scored 35 points in the first quarter. It’s the first time the team has scored that much in an opening frame since last year’s 100-64 road win over Syracuse on Feb. 6. It’s also the last time Louisville reached the century mark in scoring.

Chrislyn Carr led the way with nine points while going 3 for 4 from long distance in six minutes of the opening frame. She ended the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

“I was really pleased because we drew up the play to start the game,” Walz said of Carr’s game-opening shot. “I said, ‘If you don’t shoot the 3, I’m taking you out,’ and we followed through. ‘Kasa makes a great pass to her and she knocks it down.’

Five other Cardinals reached double-digit scoring in Morgan Jones (15), Payton Verhulst, who had a career-high 16 points, Merissah Russell (11), who hit the 3-pointer to reach 100 points, Norika Konno (10) and Cochran (10).

19 – In her third game played of the season, Konno played 19 minutes for the Cardinals against the Lancers. She missed four of the first six games while focusing on her studies but is back on the court and has become a contributor. The Seiwa, Japan native is a viable backup to Carr in the way she’s able to play the point guard position while also helping to score. During her time on the floor, Konno tallied seven points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“‘Rik is without a doubt, the highest basketball IQ player (on the team) in terms of knowing where her teammates are,'” Walz said. “She sees the next pass before she gets the ball. … If she can continue to make to make this progress, I’m gonna have to be able to keep her on the floor more and more because I think she makes others better , which is really a gift. That’s a lost art these days is being a being able to make others better.”

56 – One of the Cardinals’ biggest struggles in the Battle 4 Atlantis was rebounding. The team was often outrebounded and allowed more second-chance points than

Walz would’ve liked. The statistic against Longwood was night and day from what U of L showed just a few days prior as the Cardinals outrebounded the Lancers 56-23. Cochran’s seventh career double-double helped the effort with the junior totaling 10 rebounds in 19 minutes played.

“We’ve got to get tougher, we’ve got to get more physical, and I knew that,” Walz said. “Every year presents something a different as a team of how do you adjust. For the past eight or nine years, we’ve had physicality, we’ve had shooting, we’ve had ball handling. And now, we don’t have all of that yet. We’re still trying to get there, we’re trying to get the physicality part, which then in turn will help with the rebounding.”

