Louisville Women’s basketball beats Longwood without Hailey Van Lith

Well. 10 Louisville Women’s basketball seemed to answer head Coach Jeff Walz’s call Friday afternoon.

After an up-and-down Battle 4 Atlantis in which they went 1-2, the Cardinals’ intensity produced a high-scoring offense against Longwood (1-4). Despite missing guard Hailey Van Lith, Olivia Cochran had her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds en route to U of L’s 100-37 win over the Lancers at the KFC Yum! Center.

“It was really nice for us to see the ball go in because I think with the way Ohio State’s going to get up and down the floor and try to press, we’re going to have to jump stop in that paint,” Walz said . “If they collapse, we have to kick and make shots.”

