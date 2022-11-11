Louisville Women’s basketball beats IUPUI: 3 observations, numbers

Morgan Jones was a must-get from the transfer portal.

ESPN named the former Florida State Seminole the seventh-best women’s basketball player in the transfer portal. The Seminoles’ loss has quickly become Louisville’s gain.

Jones neared double-double territory with nine points and seven rebounds to go along with two assists and two blocks to help the seventh-ranked Cardinals to an 84-62 win over IUPUI on Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

What we learned:Early observations on Cardinals rotation, roles, after Cincinnati win

Jones did most of her work in the first half and only played about six minutes of the third quarter and didn’t come back after taking a hard fall on a shot attempt.

“She said she’s fine, and at that point in time, there was just no reason to put her back in the game,” U of L Coach Jeff Walz said, adding that she had a fantastic start to the game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button