Louisville vs Virginia football: Live updates, video Highlights

Last Saturday’s 34-33 defeat to Boston College was a stunner for the Louisville football team (2-3, 0-3 ACC).

Not only did the Cards suffer a problematic defeat, but they also lost star quarterback Malik Cunningham for the game. And they won’t have him back, either. Louisville confirmed Saturday morning three hours before kickoff Cunningham is unable to go today against Virginia (2-3, 0-2 ACC) while still dealing with a mild concussion. Backup quarterback Brock Domann will get the start.

The Matchup against UVA is another chance for the Cardinals to get that first conference win of the season, although that is much harder now without their star quarterback who had started 40 straight games. The Cavaliers are also without a conference win with losses to Syracuse (22-20) and Duke (38-17).

Virginia’s passing offense, which was once very dangerous, has tumbled this season. According to ESPN Reporter David Hale, UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s QBR dropped from 75.4 in 2021 to 41.2 through five games for a 45.4% decrease.

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham, running backs Jalen Mitchell, Tiyon Evans out vs. Virginia

The Cardinals confirmed a Sports Illustrated report three hours before kickoff that Cunningham will miss today’s game, ending a program-record 40-game streak as the starter. Brock Doman will start in Cunningham’s place. Doman is 6 for 16 for 92 yards and an interception this season and completed just one pass last week, for 19 yards, and threw a pick in the fourth quarter as Boston College rallied to beat the Cardinals.

Cunningham is not the only absence. U of L’s top two running backs, Jalen Mitchell and Tiyon Evans, are also out. Mitchell has missed a few games, and Tiyon Evans was helped off the field last week with a lower leg injury. And safety Kenderick Duncan is also out, according to pregame reports.

How to watch Louisville football vs UVA on TV, live stream

Game time: 12 pm ET, Saturday, Oct. 8

Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, Virginia)

TV: ACC Network

Eligible subscribers can also find the game live on Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402 and DirecTV: 612.

Online live stream: WatchESPN

Terrestrial radio broadcast: 93.9-FM/970-AM

Online radio broadcast: GoCards.com

Louisville vs. Virginia football betting odds

Louisville is favored by 1.5 points after being 2.5-point favorites (last updated Oct. 8) on Tipico Sportsbook. Access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. But other sportsbooks, like BetOnline.ag, now have the Cavaliers as 1-point favorites.