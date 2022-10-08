Louisville vs Virginia football: Live updates, video Highlights

Last Saturday’s 34-33 defeat to Boston College was a stunner for the Louisville football team (2-3, 0-3 ACC).

Not only did the Cards suffer a problematic defeat, but they also lost star quarterback Malik Cunningham for the game. And they won’t have him back, either. Louisville confirmed Saturday morning three hours before kickoff Cunningham is unable to go today against Virginia (2-3, 0-2 ACC) while still dealing with a mild concussion. Backup quarterback Brock Domann will get the start.

The Matchup against UVA is another chance for the Cardinals to get that first conference win of the season, although that is much harder now without their star quarterback who had started 40 straight games. The Cavaliers are also without a conference win with losses to Syracuse (22-20) and Duke (38-17).

