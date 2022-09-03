Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 best bets from top model

The Louisville Cardinals and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an early season ACC Clash at 8 pm ET on Saturday, September 3 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY Both teams are looking to bounce back from a mediocre 2021 season. The Orange lost their final three games of the season to finish 5-7, missing the postseason for the third consecutive year, while Louisville finished the 2021 campaign with a 6-7 overall record after losing to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl. Louisville has won three straight games against Syracuse and leads the all-time series 13-7.

Syracuse vs. Louisville spread: Syracuse +4.5

Syracuse vs. Louisville over-under: 56 points

Featured Game | Syracuse Orange vs. Louisville Cardinals

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse has one of the most unique and decisive home field advantages in all of college football. The Carrier Dome is home to a raucous crowd and the Carrier Dome is simply unlike any other venue in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Orange also happen to be 23-19 in home openers at the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse also returns one of the nation’s best running backs in Sean Tucker. The sophomore rushed for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns on 246 carries, while also catching 20 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is one of the most dynamic Offensive players in the nation. The elusive senior from Montgomery, Ala. completed 62% of his passes for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns, joining Lamar Jackson as the only other quarterback in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

Cunningham absolutely Shredded the Syracuse defense in 2021, throwing for 4 touchdowns and running another one in. The Cardinals won that game in blowout fashion 41-3.

