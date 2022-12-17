Louisville vs. Cincinnati updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Louisville Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bearcats have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and U of L and Cincinnati will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park at 11 am ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

The Cardinals came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats three weeks ago, falling 26-13. QB Brock Domann had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 129 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati entered their game against the Tulane Green Wave three weeks ago without any home losses — but there’s a first time for everything. Cincinnati fell in a 27-24 heartbreaker. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of RB Ryan Montgomery, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

This next contest is expected to be close, with U of L going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread three weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the Squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals come into the Matchup boasting the second most sacks in the Nation at 41. As for the Bearcats, they enter the contest with only 186.4 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in the nation.