Louisville vs. Boston College odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 5 predictions from proven model

The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) will try to build on their blowout win over South Florida when they go on the road to face the Boston College Eagles (1-3) on Saturday afternoon. Louisville lost to Florida State in Week 3, but it responded with a strong showing. Boston College will also be looking to bounce back from a loss to the Seminoles following a 44-14 setback last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Cardinals are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. Louisville odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51.

Boston College vs. Louisville spread: Boston College +14.5

Boston College vs. Louisville over/under: 51 points

Featured Game | Boston College Eagles vs. Louisville Cardinals

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College will be happy to return home, as it has been a much different team at its friendly confines rather than on the road this season. The Eagles played a close game against Rutgers in Week 1 at home before blowing out Maine in Week 3. They are coming off a rough outing at Florida State, but the Seminoles are now ranked inside the top 25.

The Eagles have won their last two home games against Louisville, including a 34-27 win in 2020. Senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec has thrown for 843 yards and seven touchdowns, with senior wide receiver Zay Flowers accounting for 330 of those yards and three touchdowns. Louisville has only covered the spread once in its last five games against Boston College, and it is 3-9 in its last 12 road games overall.

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals suffered a disappointing loss to Florida State two weeks ago, but they bounced back with their best performance of the season. They raced out to a 28-0 lead at halftime against South Florida and cruised to a 41-3 win as 14.5-point favorites. Quarterback Malik Cunningham became the eighth quarterback in NCAA history to throw for more than 8,000 yards and Rush for at least 3,000 in a career.

They accounted for four touchdowns in the win over South Florida, with three of them coming on the ground. Boston College has been outscored 48-3 in its two games against ACC teams this season, as it faced a 37-0 Halftime deficit against Florida State last week. Cunningham rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Boston College last October.

