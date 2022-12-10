Louisville volleyball Advances with a Sweep of Baylor

The University of Louisville volleyball team is one step away from a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Final Four.

U of L, the overall No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and No. 1 seed in the Louisville bracket, made it back to the Elite Eight after sweeping No. 4 seed Baylor 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 on Thursday afternoon before 5,002 fans at the KFC Yum Center.

The Cardinals are now 29-2 on the season and the game marked the sixth consecutive sweep. U of L will now play No. 3 seed Oregon, which upset No. 2 seed Nebraska 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11 in Saturday’s Elite Eight match at 4 o’clock.

The Winner heads to Omaha, Neb., for the Final Four.

“I thought it was awesome,” U of L Coach Dani Busboom-Kelly said. “When I saw the KFC Yum Center start filling up it was like what we wanted and I was pretty worried about the timing of the match. There is a lot going on. There is a big press conference on campus today and a lot of news in the Athletic department. To have Card Nation out here and have a great crowd and they were super into the match, really gets us excited for Saturday. Now Saturday is go-time. No excuses for our fans.”

The Cardinals had 44 total kills in the match, along with 10 blocks, six aces, and they hit .269, while the Bears hit .098.

Anna DeBeer led the Cardinals with 11 kills, eight digs, and two blocks, while Claire Chausse added 11 kills, 12 digs, a block and an ace. Raquel Lazaro added 38 assists, while Elena Scott chipped in with 14 digs and three aces.

Here are some comments from the Cardinals:

U OF L COACH DANI BUSBOOM-KELLY

“I thought we played really well. It was just fun that we had so many different people contribute and that is always our goal to be a very balanced team. I thought there were different points that different players took over that match. Baylor is a very good team. We knew we had to do well to slow down some of their players. I thought we did a good job.”

(About waiting for a match while the first match goes long)

“Luckily, we have a really mature group. We have some experience with that in past NCAA tournaments and we have learned from our mistakes. I thought we did a great job and staying warm but not too warm and staying focused on Baylor and not what was happening in the Nebraska/Oregon match.”

(About the blocking effect on the match)

“We hang our hat on our blocking defense and it is something that we are really confident in. Once we start blocking balls it just gives everyone else more confidence.”

(About looking ahead to the Ducks’ game)

“I think Oregon is really good. We prepared for every team we might play this weekend. Oregon has two great outside hitters that can pass and can hit from any place on the court, so they are very talented. Very, very talented. So I feel like it is really going to be a battle. They are going to really hard to slow down. I don’t really know where we can expose them. I think they are really balanced and I know we are very, very balanced. I just hope that will expose them. It will be a fun match and their speed is a huge challenge. That is why we prepared them a bit earlier in the week, because that style is different from what we normally see.”

(You have now swept six straight matches what is working on the court so well right now to where you are just able to have that dominance and put teams away?)

“We have a huge amount of trust with the staff and the players. We prepare very well and our team, they execute the Scout team really well, that just gives us a lot of confidence. I feel like we are just three points ahead every match just because of the trust between the staff and the team.”

(How much motivation do you have personally to make it to Omaha and play in front of your home-state crowd there?)

“It would be great, I feel like I need to represent now that Nebraska got knocked out. I would hope that Nebraska fans would be cheering for us if we happen to make it.”

LOUISVILLE PLAYERS

(About waiting for a match while the first match goes long)

Give it DeBeer: “I think our mentality is not getting too far ahead of ourselves. So, the match that was before us was really exciting and fun to watch because we wanted to watch it but at the same time we have to stay mentally focused and mature and knowing that we have to take care of business first before anything else.”

(You have now swept six straight matches what is working on the court so well right now to where you are just able to have that dominance and put teams away?)

Claire Chaussee: “First of all, it’s communication and letting each other know if something is working or not or what we are seeing. If a Shorter person is on the outside, I’m like ‘hit line’ or something like that and also if you can serve tough and get people out of system that is really going to help. Especially with the blockers that we do have in the middle, on the right side, and also us on the left side. Serving is something that is very important and that is helping us.”

Give it DeBeer

(You have now swept six straight matches what is working on the court so well right now to where you are just able to have that dominance and put teams away?)

“I agree, if we serve tough that opens up a lot for us defensively and offensively. We also trust in each other too so we have that bond on the court and we all know in those big moments we’ve been there before. It just comes down to our team coming together and really pulling through.”

(Were there some areas you think you can tighten up heading into the next match?)

Claire Chaussee: “When the ball gets past our block, it is definitely defense, and if it is an easy ball putting it is on the money to get our middle’s up”

(Were there some areas you think you can tighten up heading into the next match?)

Give it DeBeer: “I’d agree, I think we started a little slow with our defense and then we got on each other about it and picked it up from there. If we can be good in all aspects and everyone just does their job, I think that’ll be huge for us on Saturday.”

(You are one game away from back-to-back Final Fours. What has changed in the mentality of this team in comparison to the one last year)

Claire Chaussee: “Knowing that we have been there before helps Dani said at the beginning of the season our motto is we won’t flinch. We have been in these situations, we trust each other, and our staff is doing everything they can before the games to prepare us well. It is going to be really exciting if we win on Saturday to get back to the Final Four.”

(Talk about the feeling of playing in the Yum! Center)

Give it DeBeer: “I’ve been looking forward to this for so long and I won’t have that opportunity back when we played Notre Dame. With the injury and everything it made it a lot harder, but it made it more special that I could be out here for some of our other games and heading into the tournament.”

(Do you feel like you are 100 percent now coming off the injury?)

Give it DeBeer: “I would say I am getting there, some days are better than others. Making sure I am nice and warm helps a lot, just taking care of myself, and recovering well, especially when we have these back-to-back games with two days or a day in between. I’d say I am getting there, not a full 100 percent, but when it gets to the game time, I don’t really think about it.”