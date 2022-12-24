Louisville TE Marshon Ford Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville redshirt junior tight end Marshon Ford has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining Collegiate eligibility, he announced Saturday on social media.

“Cardnation, it has been an Absolute Honor to represent the university of Louisville Football,” he said in a graphic posted to Twitter. “My family and I are forever grateful for all the support and love being shown since day one. I wish I could thank each and every one of you personally.

