Louisville running back Tiyon Evans declares for 2023 NFL Draft

After one season at Louisville, junior running back Tiyon Evans has opted to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Friday morning.

“After putting my trust and faith in God over time for guidance and strength, I’ve made my decision and have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft,” he wrote in the graphic posted to his Twitter account. “I am excited for an opportunity to do something that has been a childhood dream of mine as I pursue a career in the NFL.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button