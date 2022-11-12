Louisville men’s basketball vs. Wright State: Live updates, score

The Kenny Payne era is off to a rough start.

Louisville men’s basketball is 0-1 after Wednesday’s upset loss to Bellarmine University. But the Cardinals have a chance to grab win No. 1 Saturday afternoon against the Wright State Raiders (0-1), who are coming off a 102-97 loss in double overtime to Davidson. This is the second of three home games for the Cardinals before a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational that starts Nov. 21.

Bookmark this page for the latest updates and for information about watching and listening to the game:

Breaking down the Cardinals roster:Starters, rotation, predictions

What will define success?Kenny Payne has a long-term plan for Louisville basketball

How to watch Louisville basketball vs. Wright State on TV, live stream

Game time: 1 pm ET, Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: KFC Yum! Center

TV: Live streaming is ACC Network Extra, no television broadcast

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch and Fubo.tv/stream

Radio broadcast: Listen to WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM

5 questions:5 questions Louisville men’s basketball must answer in Coach Kenny Payne’s first season

Circle these games:5 games that will define Kenny Payne’s first season as Louisville men’s basketball Coach

U of L men’s basketball vs. Wright State: Live score updates

Follow Assistant sports editor Jake Adams on Twitter @jakeadams520 or email him at [email protected].