Louisville Men’s Basketball Makes Top Five for ’23 SG George Washington III

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Louisville men’s basketball program is now one step closer to landing one of their top targets in the Class of 2023.

Dayton (Oh.) Chaminade Julienne shooting guard George Washington III announced his list of top five schools on Tuesday, with the Cardinals still in the running. Dayton, Virginia, Michigan and Wake Forest also made the cut.

“One of the biggest things about them is with their new staff, it’s an amazing opportunity to come in and play for pros and for guys that have been there,” Washington III said of Louisville to On3. “It’s a good situation, a great school, with a great basketball legacy.”

