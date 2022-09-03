Louisville Men’s Basketball Makes Top Eight for Class of 2023 Center Isaiah Miranda

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Louisville men’s basketball program has been heavily involved with a select number of guards and wings in the Class of 2023, but they are also making headway with one of their top big man targets in the cycle.

Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy center Isaiah Miranda announced his top eight schools on Friday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Georgetown, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA, UConn and USC round out his list.

“The coaching staff that has moved in really has a lot of history with getting guys to the pros and they are really good at developing guys,” Miranda said of Louisville to 247Sports. “I want to know how they would utilize me and how they would get me better and help me to get pro ready by the time I’m ready to make that transition to becoming pro.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button