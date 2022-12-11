Louisville men’s basketball loses to Florida State: Takeaways

It hasn’t always been easy to evaluate this Louisville men’s basketball team.

The competition has been good to great for close to three weeks. The schedule didn’t allow for a breather. The winless Cardinals clearly weren’t good, but it wasn’t easy to put their season in context.

Given that schedule, it was “hard to tell,” Coach Kenny Payne said Friday, if the Cards had hit rock bottom.

But Louisville’s 75-53 loss at Florida State on Saturday provided some perspective.

And it’s hard to see how it gets worse than this.

Pressing question:Why didn’t Kenny Payne, Louisville basketball get more help in the transfer portal?

The Seminoles (2-9, 1-1 ACC) entered the day with only one win — by nine points against Mercer, the 190th-ranked team at college basketball analytics site KenPom.com. In its first nine games, Florida State had been outscored by an average of 8.9 points.

