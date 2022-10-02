Louisville Men’s Basketball Extends Offer to Elite Class of 2024 Center Flory Bidunga

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In the months after taking over as the head Coach of the Louisville men’s basketball program, Kenny Payne had been relatively selective in who he offered a Scholarship to. Now that he has had some time to get acclimated to the position, he is starting to identify some of his long-term targets.

The latest example is Class of 2024 Kokomo (Ind.) HS prospect Flory Bidunga, a top-five center who announced Saturday that he had been offered by the Cardinals.

“Excited and Blessed to receive an offer from @LouisvilleMBB !!,” Bidunga said on Twitter. “Thank you to @coachkennypayne and his staff for this opportunity #GoCards

