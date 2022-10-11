Louisville Men’s Basketball Announces Three Captains for the 2022-23 Season

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville Returners Sydney Curry, El Ellis and Jae’Lyn Withers have been named team Captains for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.

Although all three players bring experience in a Cardinal uniform, this is the first time as a Captain for each member of the trio.

The 6-foot-8 senior forward Curry averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in his first year at UofL in 2021-22, but blossomed late in the year with a dominant string of games.

He averaged 17.6 points and nine rebounds over his last five games while shooting 64.4 percent from the field. Curry achieved two double-doubles in his last four games, including 18 points and 11 rebounds at Virginia Tech and 24 points with a career-high 14 boards against Virginia. He also had a career-high 28 points at Wake Forest, the most by a Cardinal since Jordan Nwora scored 37 at Boston College on Jan. 29, 2020.

