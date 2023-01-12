Louisville loses to Clemson in ACC college men’s basketball game

There’s a lot to like about this Clemson men’s basketball team.

Kenny Payne had a list Wednesday night.

Just after the Tigers topped his Louisville team 83-70 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina, Payne praised their experience, their execution, their togetherness.

“Obvious that they play for each other, they love each other,” Payne said. “As a coach, when you’re sitting there watching them play, you’re hearing them talk to each other. That’s what coaches love to see. You can see they’re connected. It’s the reason why they’re in first place in this conference.”

The Tigers stuck together Wednesday when Louisville raced out to a 16-7 lead. They didn’t come apart when the Cardinals (2-15, 0-6 ACC) whittled a 17-point second-half deficit to six in the closing minutes.

