Louisville loses to Clemson in ACC college men’s basketball game

There’s a lot to like about this Clemson men’s basketball team.

Kenny Payne had a list Wednesday night.

Just after the Tigers topped his Louisville team 83-70 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina, Payne praised their experience, their execution, their togetherness.

“Obvious that they play for each other, they love each other,” Payne said. “As a coach, when you’re sitting there watching them play, you’re hearing them talk to each other. That’s what coaches love to see. You can see they’re connected. It’s the reason why they’re in first place in this conference.”

The Tigers stuck together Wednesday when Louisville raced out to a 16-7 lead. They didn’t come apart when the Cardinals (2-15, 0-6 ACC) whittled a 17-point second-half deficit to six in the closing minutes.

When Cards Assistant Josh Jamieson broke down Clemson (14-3, 6-0) on Tuesday, he noted the Tigers “don’t get flustered.” And although the Cards tried hard, they couldn’t prove him wrong.

It’s a big reason why Clemson remains the only ACC team unbeaten in conference play

And there’s a sharp contrast to the Cards, the Lone team without a conference win.

Tigers Coach Brad Brownell talked Wednesday about “Clemson grit.” It’s a team motto, a philosophy. Coaches talk about adversity on the court and off, about “being tough-minded enough and passionate enough” to overcome it, Brownell said.

Hunter Tyson exemplifies it.

The 6-foot-8 forward had 28 points and 11 rebounds against Louisville to lead four Clemson players in double-digit scoring Wednesday — “amazing,” Payne said, given that Tyson was “the one guy on this team that we sort of wanted to target” defensively.

Tyson, a fifth-year senior, scored 1.6 points per game as a freshman. They entered the Louisville game averaging 15.6 this season. And he led the Tigers to the last in a string of strong showings.

He’s helped key a remarkable turnaround so far this season for a team that went 8-12 last season in ACC play.

Clemson and Louisville are among seven ACC teams — along with Syracuse, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and NC State — that finished under .500 in the league last season, when those teams won a combined 31.4% of their conference games.

They entered Tuesday night with a combined ACC winning percentage of 48.6%, highlighted by Clemson’s hot start. Louisville and Georgia Tech entered this week as the only two of those seven without at least two ACC wins this season.

There’s a lot of season left, and there are no assurances any of last season’s sub-.500 conference teams will complete the turnarounds they’ve started.

What’s clear is they’ve all been more competitive out of the gate than the Cards.

Louisville remains winless against power-conference teams this season, and it hasn’t played one within single digits away from the KFC Yum Center. It’s lost three ACC road games by an average of 15.7 points.

On Wednesday — as in so many recent games — the Cards showed signs of life.

After committing nine turnovers in the first half, Louisville had six in the second.

It trimmed Clemson’s 17-point second-half lead to as few as six points multiple times, the latest with 1:12 to play in the game.

It got 17 points from Mike James, who set two career highs (19, 24) in games last week. It got a third-straight double-digit scoring game off the bench from forward Jae’Lyn Withers, who scored 11. It got 12 points from El Ellis — though on 4-for-16 shooting — and 10 from Sydney Curry.

Ultimately, though, it took another loss, unable to Storm back on a tougher, better team.

As Clemson has climbed, Louisville has languished.

And although there are promising signs, indications the Cards haven’t given up yet, there are sobering statistics, too.

Like this one: Dating back to last season, Louisville has lost 20 of its past 22 regular-season ACC games.

Payne wants a team as connected as Clemson’s, but that’s a work in progress.

As he alluded to in his postgame news conference, Louisville Ranks 340th of 353 Division I men’s basketball teams in DI experience, according to analytics site KenPom.com.

“So a lot of this, they don’t know,” Payne said. “A lot of things about winning basketball, they are learning. We’re learning as we go. And we’re playing good teams as we’re learning. So it makes it very difficult.”

Clemson is one of those good teams, and the Cards could learn a thing or two from the film.

Every coach yells for ball movement, Payne said, but when Brownell does it, the ball whips around the court. The Tigers screen hard. They cut hard. Their combination of execution and pace means that if you let your guard down, Payne said, “they Burn you.”

The Tigers know how to play. And after struggling last season, they’ve figured out how to win.

“We’re sort of learning that, what it’s like to be a team,” Payne said. “And we got great examples. The problem is they’re your opponents, which is not so fun.”

