Louisville holds Top 5 spot in Women’s volleyball

Louisville Women’s volleyball had a banner season a year ago, reaching the NCAA Championship’s Final Four. The Cardinals beat Georgia Tech 3-1 in the quarterfinals before their run was stopped by Wisconsin — the eventual Champions — in the semifinals 3-2.

U of L appears to have started off where they left off. The Cards are 5-1 this season, having lost to Ohio State on Sunday for their only loss so far. And their national ranking reflects their impressive start.

Here’s where Louisville stands among the competition:

NCAA power rankings

Louisville currently sits in the No. 4 spot of the NCAA power rankings through Sept. 4 games, down a spot from No. 3. Texas holds the top spot with Nebraska and Minnesota in the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively. Georgia Tech (5), Wisconsin (6), Pittsburgh (7), Ohio State (8), Purdue (9) and BYU (10) finish out the Top 10.

