Louisville holds Top 5 spot in Women’s volleyball

Louisville Women’s volleyball had a banner season a year ago, reaching the NCAA Championship’s Final Four. The Cardinals beat Georgia Tech 3-1 in the quarterfinals before their run was stopped by Wisconsin — the eventual Champions — in the semifinals 3-2.

U of L appears to have started off where they left off. The Cards are 5-1 this season, having lost to Ohio State on Sunday for their only loss so far. And their national ranking reflects their impressive start.

Here’s where Louisville stands among the competition:

NCAA power rankings

Louisville currently sits in the No. 4 spot of the NCAA power rankings through Sept. 4 games, down a spot from No. 3. Texas holds the top spot with Nebraska and Minnesota in the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively. Georgia Tech (5), Wisconsin (6), Pittsburgh (7), Ohio State (8), Purdue (9) and BYU (10) finish out the Top 10.

NCAA.com’s Michella Chester also did her own breakdown of the Power 10 (through Sept. 5). Louisville was ranked at No. 5, with Texas taking the top spot.

Louisville volleyball lineup

Here is the current roster for the 2022 season:

Ceci Rush, L/DS, Jr., 5-9

Ayden Bartlett, L/DS, Jr., 5-6

Nena Mbonu, OH, R-Jr., 6-0

Alexa Hendricks, L/DS, Sr., 5-7

Elle Glock, S, R-Fr., 6-0

Alexis Finnvold, S, Fr., 5-11

Nina Moorer, OH, Fr., 6-0

Claire Chaussee, OH, Gr., 6-0

Phekran Kong, MB, Jr., 6-4

Hannah Sherman, MB, Fr., 6-3

Cara Cresse, MB, R-Fr., 6-6

Anna DeBeer, OH, Jr., 6-0

Aiko Jones, OPP, R-Sr., 6-2

Paige Morningstar, S, R-Fr., 6-0

Elena Scott, L/DS, So., 5-9

Sydni Schetnan, OH, R-Fr., 6-5

Raquel Lazaro, S, Gr., 6-0

Amaya Tillman, MB, Sr., 6-3

Head coach: Dani Busboom Kelly

Team leaders for U of L volleyball

Anna DeBeer led the team as a sophomore a year ago in Kills (343) and Kills per set (3.27), while posting a respectable 48 blocks and 257 digs. Through six games this season, she already has 67 kills and 37 digs.

Amaya Tillman was second on the team last season in blocks with 149, just one point behind now-graduated Anna Stevenson. She also added 213 kills last season, and currently sits with 36 kills after six games.

While no one could touch senior Tori Dilfer’s 1,214 assists last season, Elena Scott sat second on the team with 68. She has 18 assists so far this season with 77 digs.

Notable games for Louisville volleyball

The Cardinals host the Louisville Invitational on Thursday starting at 4 pm, with notable teams like Purdue and Xavier on the schedule. Louisville visits Kentucky on Sept. 14, takes is No. 5 Georgia Tech at home on Oct. 2 and travels to No. 7 Pitt on Oct. 23.