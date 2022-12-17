Louisville Holds Off Florida A&M for First Winning Streak of Kenny Payne Era

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three days after defeating Western Kentucky for their first win of the 2022-23, the Louisville men’s basketball program now has their first winning streak of the Kenny Payne era, taking down Florida A&M 61-55 Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center

The streak comes after a Brutal start to the year for the Cardinals (2-9, 0-2 ACC). They dropped their first nine games of the year, including a six-game stretch where they lost by and average of 25.2 points. They took down WKU, 94-83, this past Wednesday to snap the skid.

Louisville shot the ball at a 42.2 percent clip, but was just 3-14 on three-point attempts, and turned the ball over a season-high 22 times. Fortunately, they held Florida A&M to just 34.4 percent from the field and 6-22 on three-point attempts, while also winning the rebounding battle 45-31 and makes 17 more free throws on 15 more attempts.

The winning effort was fueled mainly by a career performance from Sydney Curry, who tied for the team-high in points with 13 and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds. El Ellis also notched 13 points along with seven assists, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield fell short of a double-double with eight points and nine boards.

The first half of play was marred by some incredibly ugly basketball from both teams. Louisville shot the ball at a 30.4 percent clip, was 1-11 on three-point attempts, and committed 12 turnovers. Even though Florida A&M had a much Worse shooting half at 26.7 percent and 2-10 on threes, they were still able to keep it a two-point game at Halftime thanks in part to a 6-0 run to end the half.

Louisville and Florida A&M spent the first ten minutes of the second half trading sizable runs. The Cardinals fired off a 10-0 right out of the locker room, the Rattlers countered with a 16-7 run to briefly retake the lead roughly six minutes into the half, and then UofL responded again with a 13-2 run.

Scroll to Continue

The final ten minutes was spent holding off Florida A&M, who was able to whittle Louisville’s lead to as little as six points with over four minutes to go. Down the stretch, Ellis scored six consecutive points – four free throws and a layup – to keep the Rattlers at bay long enough to escape with a win.

Next up, Louisville will attempt to continue their winning streak when they host Lipscomb. Tip-off against the Bisons is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:00 pm EST.

(Photo of Kamari Lands: Jamie Rhodes – USA TODAY Sports)

