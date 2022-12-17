Louisville Holds Off Florida A&M for First Winning Streak of Kenny Payne Era

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three days after defeating Western Kentucky for their first win of the 2022-23, the Louisville men’s basketball program now has their first winning streak of the Kenny Payne era, taking down Florida A&M 61-55 Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center

The streak comes after a Brutal start to the year for the Cardinals (2-9, 0-2 ACC). They dropped their first nine games of the year, including a six-game stretch where they lost by and average of 25.2 points. They took down WKU, 94-83, this past Wednesday to snap the skid.

