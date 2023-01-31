Louisville Football’s 2023 ACC Schedule Announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – As the Louisville football program prepares for the start of the Jeff Brohm era, the Cardinals now know their full schedule for his Inaugural campaign.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2023 schedule on Monday night for their 14 member schools, and it’s one that will look radically different from years past.

Over the summer, the ACC adopted a 3-5-5 scheduling model in football moving forward. Each team will play three primary opponents annually, and face the other 10 teams in the league twice during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

