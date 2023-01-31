Louisville Football’s 2023 ACC Schedule Announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – As the Louisville football program prepares for the start of the Jeff Brohm era, the Cardinals now know their full schedule for his Inaugural campaign.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2023 schedule on Monday night for their 14 member schools, and it’s one that will look radically different from years past.

Over the summer, the ACC adopted a 3-5-5 scheduling model in football moving forward. Each team will play three primary opponents annually, and face the other 10 teams in the league twice during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

The Atlantic and Coastal divisions are now gone, and each of the 14 teams will compete in the same division. The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will face off in the ACC Championship Game.

Louisville will kick off the Brohm era with two neutral site games in the first three weeks of the season. The Cardinals travel to Atlanta, Ga. for their season-opener under the lights against ACC foe Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1. Two weeks later on Sept. 16, they’ll head up north to Indianapolis for a Showdown with Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sandwiched in between those two neutral site games is Louisville’s first home game of the year. The Cardinals will take on Murray State at L&N Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7. Louisville’s first home game against an ACC opponent will come on Sept. 23 when the Cardinals host Boston College.

The Cardinals then have a difficult three-game stretch in the middle of the season. Louisville travels to NC State in primetime on Friday, Sept. 29 for their first true road game in conference play, Returns home to host Notre Dame on Oct. 7, then heads back on the road to face Pitt in the Steel City.

Following a week eight bye, Louisville then has a three-game home stand at L&N Stadium. The Cardinals will host Duke on Oct. 28, Virginia Tech on Nov. 4, and then Virginia on Thursday, Nov. 9 for their third weekday game of the season.

Finally, the Cardinals head to Miami on Nov. 18 for their final road game of the season before returning home to host Kentucky on Nov. 25 in the Battle for the Governors Cup.

Bold Denotes Home Game

Week 1: vs. Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Friday, Sept. 1)

Week 2: Murray State (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Week 3: vs. Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium (Saturday, Sept. 16)

Week 4: Boston College (Saturday, Sept. 23)

Week 5: at NC State (Friday, Sept. 29)

Week 6: Notre Dame (Saturday, Oct. 7)

Week 7: at Pitt (Saturday, Oct. 14)

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Duke (Saturday, Oct 28)

Week 10: Virginia Tech (Saturday, Nov. 4)

Week 11: Virginia (Thursday, Nov. 9)

Week 12: at Miami (Saturday, Nov. 18)

Week 13: Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 25)

Week 14: ACC Championship

(Photo of Louie: Christopher Hanewinckel – USA TODAY Sports)

