Louisville football wins on the road vs UCF: Updates, video Highlights

It’s an understatement to say last Saturday’s defeat to Syracuse wasn’t the start the Louisville football team, or its fans, had hoped for in 2022.

But that was last week. Today’s game at the University of Central Florida brings new hope for a better outcome. Of course, there will be challenges.

The uptempo UCF offense is led by Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee, who had 308 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-31 passing in a 56-10 win over South Carolina State in Week 1. UCF’s defense also presents problems with all five of its starters from the secondary back this season.

Last season, the Cards took down Central Florida, 42-35. However, going into this year’s game, Louisville is a 5.5-point underdog.

