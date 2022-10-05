Louisville football physically ‘beats up’ at the running back position

The one position on the University of Louisville football team the staff felt confident about depth heading into the season was running back.

And now that depth is getting tested.

The Cardinals have been without one of its top rushers – Jalen Mitchell – since he was injured in the second game of the season against UCF and this week in game six they could be without two other top backs because of injuries.

During his Weekly Tuesday news conference this afternoon, U of L Coach Scott Satterfield said Tiyon Evans and Trevion Cooley are both listed as day-to-day after not being able to finish Saturday’s game at Boston College. They said Mitchell is still out but “getting close” to making a return.

“Obviously, this week, we got potential running backs that are down, and we’ll see where we’re at with that,” Satterfield said. “Tiyon didn’t finish the game, and he’ll be day-to-day as well. Cooley will be listed as day-to-day as well, he’s another guy that didn’t finish, so we’re a little bit beat up on that side.

“But again, we got to go out there and play with the guys that are healthy and that will be available to go play, and that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

Louisville could also be without quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is also listed as day-to-day after an undisclosed injury. U of L (2-3, 0-3 ACC) will play on the road again this week, meeting Virginia (2-3, 0-2) at noon on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

In the running back room, the loss of Evans would be for the second time this season.

A transfer from Tennessee, Evans ran 13 times for 89 yards and one touchdown against Syracuse in the opener and then had 19 carries for 75 yards and a score in the win at UCF.

But the 5-foot-10, 210-pound native of Hartsville, SC, was injured in the game against the Knights and missed the Florida State game. He returned against USF and ran 13 times for 51 yards and one TD, while also catching a pass for eight yards and had eight carries for 48 yards against Boston College before leaving the game with an injury.

In three games this season, Evans has 52 carries for 263 yards and three TDs.

Cooley missed some time earlier in the season with an injury and only played a couple of snaps in the first two games. In the loss to Florida State, Cooley ran 10 times for 34 yards and one TD and also caught a TD pass. He ran 11 times for 74 yards against USF and then had six catches for 14 yards and one catch for 16 yards before an injury against the Eagles.

Mitchell, who was the leader in yards last season from the running back position with 722 yards, only ran once for three yards in the opener but then against UCF he carried three times for 26 yards before suffering a lower leg injury.

“Yeah, Mitchell is getting closer,” Satterfield said. “You know, he had the injury, the lower leg injury, against Central Florida. This Friday will be four weeks. He’s really, really close to being available. We’ll probably know more about him towards the end of the week. But he is getting really, really close.”

Satterfield and Offensive Coordinator Lance Taylor said the staff is confident in the others – Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner.

A former transfer from Syracuse, Jordan has carried 42 times for 173 yards and caught five passes for 36 yards. Turner, a true freshman, ran three times for three yards and caught two passes for 40 yards against USF. He caught one pass for three yards against Boston College.