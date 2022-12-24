Louisville Football Linebacker Monty Montgomery, Wide Receiver Braden Smith Receive Medical Waivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Two impactful Veterans for the Louisville football program will be returning for one last ride.

Redshirt senior middle linebacker Monty Montgomery and senior wide receiver Braden Smith both had medical hardship waivers approved and will be returning for the 2023 season, a school representative tells Louisville Report.

Both Montgomery and Smith suffered season-ending knee injuries during the 2021 season. Montgomery suffered a torn right ACL in just the third game of the year vs. UCF, then Smith tore multiple ligaments in his left knee the following week at Florida State.

