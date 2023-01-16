Louisville Football Linebacker Monty Montgomery Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Middle linebacker Monty Montgomery was able to secure one last year of Collegiate eligibility, but in a stunning twist, it won’t be spent with the Louisville football program.

The redshirt senior for the Cardinals announced Monday that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Montgomery’s entry into the Portal comes roughly three weeks after Louisville Report confirmed that he had gotten his medical hardship waiver approved, and would be returning for the 2023 season.

