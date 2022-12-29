Louisville football lands ex-Purdue QB Jack Plummer in transfer Portal

Jeff Brohm’s Louisville football Homecoming will feature a quarterback reunion.

Jack Plummer, the starting QB at Cal this past season, announced Wednesday on social media that he’s transferring to Louisville.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Plummer played 21 games in three seasons for Brohm at Purdue before transferring to Cal. He’s a Graduate transfer with one season of Eligibility remaining.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button