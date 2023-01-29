Louisville football is hosting two official visitors this weekend

The University of Louisville football program signed 13 high school recruits during the early signing period in December.

And the Cardinals have a few more spots they could fill next week during the late signing period.

Two of those prospects are expected on campus this weekend as New Albany, Ind., High School four-star lineman Woo Spencer and Nashville, Tenn., Franklin Academy offensive lineman Joe Crocker are expected to make official visits to campus.

Spencer is a former standout at Louisville Male High School before playing his senior season across the river, while Crocker is a former Mississippi State commitment. Both players are expected to sign next Wednesday and enroll in May with a school.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Spencer told Cardinal Authority earlier this month that he feels like the new U of L staff has made him a priority. U of L defensive coaches Mark Hagen and Ron English did an in-home visit earlier this month and then Spencer made an unofficial visit to campus.

“He’s familiar with everyone there from Purdue so they aren’t starting from scratch,” Spencer’s trainer Chris Vaughn told Cardinal Authority earlier this month. “Really likes Coach Brohm, Coach English, and Coach Barclay. They have done a great job letting him know he’s a priority.”

Spencer, one of the higher-rated and uncommitted prospects in the Midwest region, has the potential to play on either side of the line at the college level, but Louisville is recruiting him for his abilities to be on the defensive front.

On Christmas Day, Spencer announced a top four of Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Mississippi State. He made an official visit to Kentucky last weekend and is expected to make his decision after the visit to Louisville this weekend.