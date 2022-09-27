Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Inglewood, Calif., tight end Jamari Johnson is a former quarterback and one of five commitments from California in the ’23 class.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Johnson has an 82-inch wingspan and size 16 shoes. He was listed on the 247Sports list of the 50 Freaks among the high school football prospects across the country this season.

247Sports recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins was impressed by the tight end’s development, reporting that Johnson was one of the top performers at the Under Armor Next All-America Camp in Southern California in March and his game is rapidly developing. He was recently bumped up to a high-level three-star with an 89 Rating and is definitely a four-star watch.

He committed to Louisville over Scholarship offers from Arizona, Florida State, Colorado State, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington, and others.

week one – Johnson had one TD catch and a two-point conversion catch in Inglewood’s 41-34 win over St. Bonaventure.

week two – Johnson had a 25-yard TD catch in a 39-0 win over Foothill.

Week three – Johnson rushed for a 19-yard touchdown as Inglewood decked Carlsbad 35-18 to go to 3-0.

Week four – Johnson and Inglewood stayed undefeated with a 50-0 win over Adelanto.

Week five – Johnson had a 3-yard rushing TD as Inglewood stayed undefeated with a 21-0 win over Lawndale.

Week six – Inglewood was off this week and Johnson made a visit to Louisville.

JAHLIL MCCLAIN, WR, BELLFLOWER, CALIF.

A standout athlete, Jahlil McClain committed to Louisville in mid-March over Scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Texas, and USC. He has played both sides of the football at St. John Bosco but is being recruited as a wide receiver for Louisville.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound McClain is a talented wide receiver who actually started his sophomore year for the Braves as a cornerback. He has a lot of natural ability and shows good body control, ball skills, and is a smooth athlete with a projectable frame.

McClain is one of five commitments from the state of California in the ’23 class.



week one – McClain did not have a catch but St. John Bosco rolled over Allen, Tx., 52-14.

week two – McClain had two catches for 13 yards as Bosco whipped Bishop Amat 42-7.

Week three – McClain had three catches for 95 yards as Bosco decked Portland, Ore. Central Catholic 49-0.

Week four – McClain and Bosco rolled 34-7 over Kahuku, Hawaii. McClain had one catch for two yards.

Week five – Bosco rolled 65-0 over Central Catholic. McClain has six catches for 110 yards on the season.

DEANDRE MOORE, WR, BELLFLOWER, CALIF.

DeAndre Moore

Four-star California wide receiver DeAndre Moore committed to Louisville in early June and at the time was the third-highest-ranked commitment in school history. They slipped a spot once Rueben Owens committed.

Moore is ranked among the nation’s top 100 prospects by 247Sports. The 6-foot, 185-pound Moore announced for Louisville over Finalists Oregon, Texas, and USC. He also collected offers from Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and a host of others.

As a junior, Moore had 33 catches for 479 yards and eight touchdowns at Los Alamitos High School. He also rushed for 152 yards and three TDs and had 19 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and four pass deflections while playing on defense. His sophomore season at Desert Pines was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore recently announced that he has transferred to Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco High School. He’ll join U of L commitments: quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receiver Jahlil McClain, and cornerback Aaron Williams are on the roster of the No. 1 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.

A 247Sports Composite four-star, Moore checks in as the No. 71 nationally overall and the No. 12 wide receivers.



week one – Moore had three catches for 67 yards and one TD as St. John Bosco decked Allen, Tx., 52-14.



week two – Moore didn’t have a catch as Bosco whipped Bishop Amat 42-7.

Week three – Moore had four catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns as Bosco decked Portland, Ore., Central Catholic 49-0.

Week four – Moore had a 14-yard TD off a reverse as Bosco rolled over Kahuku, Hawaii, 34-7.

Week five – Moore had three catches for 125 yards and two TDs in a 65-0 win over Central Catholic.

RUEBEN OWENS, RB, EL CAMPO, TX.

El Campo, Tx., running back Rueben Owens became just the second five-star commitment in Louisville history when he announced for the Cardinals. He chose U of L over offers from Texas, TCU, USC, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and a host of others .

Owens’ Monstrous production increase year-over-year saw him jump from 1,511 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore in Fall 2020 to 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns in his Fall 2021 junior campaign. Additionally, his already excellent yards a carry rate of 10.79 in 2020 rose even higher this past fall, when he averaged 12.05 yards a carry.

Owens — the 2021 Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year — entered his senior season with 5,308 rushing yards and 76 touchdowns, in addition to 20 receptions for 366 yards and three scores over the last two seasons.

Owens is the second-highest-rated commitment in program history, trailing only Michael Bush.