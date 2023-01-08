Louisville Football Class of 2024 Commitments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On the heels of signing several high caliber prospects in the 2023 cycle, the Louisville football program is gearing up to sign an even better 2024 class under first year head Coach Jeff Brohm. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class Ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

247Sports Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 18th nationally

Rivals Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 14th nationally

There is3 Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 5th nationally

Committed Recruits (2):

Isaac Brown Miami Herald

Isaac Brown

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds

School: Homestead (Fla.) HS

Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State Texas A&M

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat’l Rank): 0.9197 (205th)

Commitment Date: August 1, 2022

TJ Capers Instagram

TJ Capers

Position: Outside Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Columbus

Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat’l Rank): 0.9951 (7th)

Commitment Date: January 7, 2023

(Photo via Brett Davis – USA TODAY Sports)

