Louisville Football Class of 2024 Commitments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On the heels of signing several high caliber prospects in the 2023 cycle, the Louisville football program is gearing up to sign an even better 2024 class under first year head Coach Jeff Brohm. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class Ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Class Rankings (Updated Jan. 7)

  • 247Sports Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 18th nationally
  • Rivals Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 14th nationally
  • There is3 Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 5th nationally

.

