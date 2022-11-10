Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team is on a four-game winning streak. And the Cardinals are Bowl eligible.

Lousiville beat James Madison 34-10 last Saturday to become Bowl eligible for the second consecutive season.

The Cardinals appeared in a number of Bowl projections during the preseason and at 6-3, the Cardinals are in every projection now. The Cardinals are back in a Bowl game for the second straight season after losing to Air Force in the First Responders Bowl. The Cardinals have participated in 24 Bowl games with an overall record of 11-12-1.

Louisville is 6-3 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse on the road but then rebounding to knock off USF 20-14 in Orlando, Fla., before dropping a 35-31 decision at home to Florida State. The Cardinals then beat USF 41-3, lost to Boston College 34-33 before beating Virginia 34-17, Pittsburgh 24-10, Wake Forest 48-21, and then James Madison.

Here’s a review of a few of the 2022 Bowl projections available across the online landscape. Not every media outlet that does Bowl projections during the season has produced a set of preseason Bowl projections.

